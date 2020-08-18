Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 04:42 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has launched a new Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition smartphone in China. It has been created in collaboration with Taiwanese-American artist James Jean.
The handset features a unique engraved art on the rear side that depicts "Summer Carnival of Dreams" with a "SoleLuna" logo and other mystical creatures.
As for specifications, the special model is based on the top-spec Reno4 Pro 5G.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup and a special artwork. The bundled accessories also carry similar design elements.
The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition is priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 46,300) for the solo 12GB/256GB model. At present, the handset is only available in China via the company's official website and select retailers.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.