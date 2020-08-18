As the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are using the opportunity to attack unsuspecting organizations and their customers. A few weeks ago, we reported the case of cyber attacks against tech giants Garmin and Canon, and now, Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise line operator, has been targeted. Here's all you need to know about it.

Revelation Ransomware attack against one of Carnival's brands

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Carnival revealed that a brand it owns and operates has fallen victim to a ransomware attack. "On August 15, 2020, Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted a portion of one brand's information technology systems," the company said, without revealing the name of the affected unit.

Impact Personal data accessed, stolen too

Carnival added in the filing that the hackers used the ransomware to gain unauthorized access to the personal information of its guests and employees. Some of the data, the company emphasized, was also downloaded from their end and may lead to potential claims from customers, employees, shareholders, and regulatory agencies. It did not specify what kind of data was stolen.

Work Investigation underway but questions remain unanswered

Carnival claims it is working with law enforcement as well as leading cybersecurity agencies to investigate the attack and secure/strengthen its systems, and that it doesn't expect that the incident would affect its business or operations. However, plenty of questions still remain unanswered, including the type of ransomware used for the attack, what were the hacker's demands, and how much data was stolen.

Caveat No assurance over other brand's IT systems