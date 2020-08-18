If you are planning to own a new affordable smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the OPPO A5 2020 (3GB/64GB model). Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,200 on EMI transactions via Citibank Credit Cards. Here are more details.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

The OPPO A5 (3GB/64GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 10,990 (MRP: Rs. 14,990). You can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,200 on EMI transactions via Citibank Credit Cards. To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange an old smartphone and bring down the effective cost by up to Rs. 10,350, depending on the handset you exchange.

Design and display OPPO A5 2020: At a glance

The OPPO A5 2020 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in Mirror Black and Dazzling White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A5 2020 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood