Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition sometime around October this year. In the latest development, Pricebaba has released CAD-based renders, giving us a detailed look at the upcoming handset. Notably, previous leaks have already tipped that the S20 Fan Edition will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: At a glance

As per the leaks, the S20 Fan Edition will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels on the top and bottom, a metal-plastic body, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it is tipped to house a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to come with an octa-core Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?