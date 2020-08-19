Last updated on Aug 19, 2020, 11:26 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, will go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 5,020mAh battery, and a total of five cameras.
To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available only through flash sales.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. At the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.
The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It also supports connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB storage variant. The top-spec 8GB/128GB version carries a price-tag of Rs. 19,999.
As for the sale offers, Airtel users can avail double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.