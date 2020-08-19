Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, will go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 5,020mAh battery, and a total of five cameras. To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available only through flash sales.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. At the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It also supports connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and offers