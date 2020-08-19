Last updated on Aug 19, 2020, 12:58 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
ASUS has teased that the upcoming ZenFone 7 will retain the flip camera setup of its predecessor, the ZenFone 6. The teaser also gives a sneak-peek into the design of the handset, revealing a notch-less bezel-less screen.
Meanwhile, the ZenFone 7 will be launched on August 26 and is likely to be accompanied by a more powerful ZenFone 7 Pro model.
Macht euch bereit!#ZenFone7 coming soon!#FlipDeineWelt pic.twitter.com/ZdwkH8sc39— ASUS Deutschland (@asusde) August 18, 2020
The ZenFone 7 will have an edge-to-edge screen achieved by adopting a rotating camera module that will automatically flip to serve as a selfie snapper.
This design will allow for an immersive gaming and video watching experience as the screen won't be hampered by notches or cut-outs.
The handset is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen with an integrated fingerprint reader.
The ASUS ZenFone 7 is likely to feature a motorized dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. This camera module will automatically flip up to serve as a front camera, for capturing high-quality selfies and videos.
The ZenFone 7 is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for fast-charging.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The ASUS ZenFone 7 will be announced on August 26. A higher-spec ZenFone 7 Pro is also expected to be unveiled. However, details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the upcoming handsets will be revealed at the time of launch.
