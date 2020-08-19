-
19 Aug 2020
Flipkart 'OPPO Fantastic Days' sale: Top deals on best-selling smartphones
Written byShubham Gupta
Science
Flipkart's 'OPPO Fantastic Days' sale is currently live in India. Under the sale, which will end on August 21, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive deals on some of the best-selling OPPO smartphones including the OPPO A9 2020, OPPO Reno2 F, OPPO Reno3 Pro, and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom.
Here's a sneak-peek at some of the best deals.
Phone #1
OPPO A9 2020
The OPPO A9 2020 is available at Rs. 12,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,990).
The handset features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
OPPO A9 2020 has a 48MP quad rear camera
The OPPO A9 2020 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Phone #2
OPPO Reno2 F
Under the sale, the OPPO Reno2 F is listed at Rs. 17,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,990) along with an additional discount of up to Rs. 13,450 on smartphone exchange.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
OPPO Reno2 F has a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera
The OPPO Reno2 F sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie camera.
Phone #3
OPPO Reno3 Pro
OPPO's camera-centric Reno3 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 27,990 (MRP: Rs. 32,990).
The handset features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with slim bezels, plastic chassis, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
At the heart, it has a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,025mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging.
Information
What's the camera like on OPPO Reno3 Pro?
The Reno3 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 44MP (f/2.4)+2MP (f/2.4) dual-lens setup.
Phone #4
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
The Reno 10x Zoom is available at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 55,900), including Rs. 12,000 off that can be availed by exchanging an old smartphone.
The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint reader.
It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,065mAh battery.
Information
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0, 10x hybrid zoom) telephoto lens, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a wedge-shaped 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.