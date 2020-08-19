Flipkart's 'OPPO Fantastic Days' sale is currently live in India. Under the sale, which will end on August 21, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive deals on some of the best-selling OPPO smartphones including the OPPO A9 2020, OPPO Reno2 F, OPPO Reno3 Pro, and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. Here's a sneak-peek at some of the best deals.

Phone #1 OPPO A9 2020

The OPPO A9 2020 is available at Rs. 12,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,990). The handset features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information OPPO A9 2020 has a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO A9 2020 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 OPPO Reno2 F

Under the sale, the OPPO Reno2 F is listed at Rs. 17,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,990) along with an additional discount of up to Rs. 13,450 on smartphone exchange. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information OPPO Reno2 F has a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera

The OPPO Reno2 F sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Phone #3 OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO's camera-centric Reno3 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 27,990 (MRP: Rs. 32,990). The handset features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with slim bezels, plastic chassis, and an in-display fingerprint reader. At the heart, it has a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,025mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging.

Information What's the camera like on OPPO Reno3 Pro?

The Reno3 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 44MP (f/2.4)+2MP (f/2.4) dual-lens setup.

Phone #4 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

The Reno 10x Zoom is available at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 55,900), including Rs. 12,000 off that can be availed by exchanging an old smartphone. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint reader. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,065mAh battery.

Information OPPO Reno 10x Zoom: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers