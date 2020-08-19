OnePlus has started rolling out a system update for its affordable Y Series televisions in India. As per the official changelog, the latest firmware adds more skills to 'Work with Alexa', optimizes the OnePlus Connect experience by improving connections between the smartphone and television, improves audio quality, and optimizes the system as well as memory usage for a smoother experience. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The OTA update for the OnePlus TV Y Series is being pushed in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To check for the firmware, go to the Settings menu on your television and click on System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus TV Y Series: At a glance

The OnePlus TV Y Series includes 32-inch and 43-inch models that feature slim bezels on all sides and sit on a V-shaped pedestal. The former gets an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) panel while the latter sports a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. Both the variants also come with a built-in picture-enhancing Gamma Engine. For audio, the televisions pack dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

Information Under the hood

Both the Y Series televisions run on the company's OxygenPlay UI, which is based on Android TV 9 Pie. The OS offers support for built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and OnePlus Connect that allows you to pair your OnePlus smartphone with the television.

Connectivity OnePlus TV Y Series offers support for single-band Wi-Fi

On the connectivity front, the Y Series televisions offer support for single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 along with features like screen mirroring and Wi-Fi Direct. Both the models also offer a host of I/O ports including two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an RF input port, and a digital/optical audio output port.

Information What about the pricing?