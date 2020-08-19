Xiaomi is working to launch a new affordable smartphone in India, the company has revealed. According to reports, the handset is likely to be called Redmi 9, and it will be a rebranded version of Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C that was announced in Malaysia back in June. However, at present, there is no official word on the launch date of Redmi 9.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the official tweet by Manu Jain

Design and display Recalling the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C

Both the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C feature a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, the 9C has a triple-lens camera and a physical fingerprint reader while the 9A gets a single camera and misses out on a fingerprint scanner. However, both the handsets bear the same 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9C comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A has a single 13MP (f/1.8) camera on the rear side. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets sport a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, whereas the Redmi 9A comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. Both the handsets offer 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Andriod 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, they provide support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and VoLTE.

Information What about the price?