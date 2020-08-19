As a successor to its affordable A52 handset, OPPO is working to launch a new A53 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, an unknown tipster has revealed (via MySmartPrice) the full specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the A53 will come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A53: At a glance

As per the leak, the OPPO A53 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple-lens rear camera module on the OPPO A53 is tipped to include a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

According to the leak, the OPPO A53 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?