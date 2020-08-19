Last updated on Aug 19, 2020, 07:15 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As a successor to its affordable A52 handset, OPPO is working to launch a new A53 model in the coming weeks.
In the latest development, an unknown tipster has revealed (via MySmartPrice) the full specifications of the handset.
As per the tip-off, the A53 will come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leak, the OPPO A53 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The triple-lens rear camera module on the OPPO A53 is tipped to include a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.
According to the leak, the OPPO A53 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the OPPO A53. However, looking at the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
