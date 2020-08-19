Motorola is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone, the RAZR 5G, on September 9. It will arrive as a follow-up to the Motorola RAZR (2019) which was unveiled last year in November. In the latest development, a certification document spotted on TUV Rheinland's website (via MySmartPrice) has revealed that the handset will offer a battery capacity of 2,633mAh and support 18W fast-charging.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

According to leaks, the Motorola RAZR 5G will retain the design and display of its predecessor. The handset will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. It is also tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G is likely to offer a single 48MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera that will be housed in the notch of the internal screen. The primary sensor should allow 4K video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 2,633mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?