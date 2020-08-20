Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, in India. The new firmware brings an all-new animation engine with dynamic window technology, refreshed system visuals, enhanced privacy protection, Android 10-like navigation gestures, improved Dark Mode, and a revamped control center among other changes. Here are more details.

The update carries version number MIUI v12.0.2.0

The new firmware carries version number MIUI v12.0.2.0. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Mi 10: At a glance

The Mi 10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Coral Green, Twilight Grey, and Peach Gold color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood