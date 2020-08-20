Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 12:03 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, in India.
The new firmware brings an all-new animation engine with dynamic window technology, refreshed system visuals, enhanced privacy protection, Android 10-like navigation gestures, improved Dark Mode, and a revamped control center among other changes.
Here are more details.
The new firmware carries version number MIUI v12.0.2.0. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The Mi 10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Coral Green, Twilight Grey, and Peach Gold color options.
The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.