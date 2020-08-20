Mivi, a homegrown electronics brand known particularly for its audio products, has launched a new speaker in the market: Octave 2. The device comes as the successor to the original 'Octave' and promises such a powerful and bass-heavy experience that Mivi says you would #FeelTheQuake. But, is it really a worthy candidate? Well, after spending some time with the device, here's what we think.

Design Easy-to-carry design with two bass ports

From the looks of it, Octave 2 might seem a little beefy for a portable speaker, but the reality is, it is pretty comfortable to hold and carry around. That circular fabric-covered design, with two bass ports on the top and bottom, looks decent and ensures a rich omnidirectional music experience. Plus, you get it in vibrant color options: Red, Grey, Black, Blue, Green.

Advantage IPX7 rating is a major advantage

Octave 2 also comes with an IPX7 rating, which means it is ideal for all those pool parties you have been planning for the post-COVID-19 world. There is a flap that seals the ports to prevent water from getting in as well as four main buttons: power, play/pause, and volume rockers that also double up as buttons for playing the next/last track upon long-press.

Information Volume buttons can be a little stiff

The volume rockers are labeled massively but their functional area is still small. This could lead to a few missed presses but you will get used to it.

Music What about the music experience?

On the music front, Octave 2 does not disappoint. The 16W speaker is pretty loud and can easily turn your living room into a party house; I played a bunch of songs and the stereo audio was hardly distorted, even at the highest volumes. The bass is also good, although it could have been a little better, given that there are two ports.

Information Can be used in both horizontal and vertical modes

The design of Octave 2 allows it to be used in both horizontal and vertical modes, although I'd prefer to go with horizontal as it gives you more bass. Vertically, one bass port will be covered.

Connectivity What about connectivity?

Mivi Octave 2 uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology and gives the standard wireless streaming range of about 33 feet. Further, you also get two more ways to play music: a dedicated microSD slot to plug in your memory card and play songs from it and an audio jack, which you can use to connect to another device through an Aux cable.

Information TWS pairing, calling also available

Notably, the speaker can also be paired with a second one of its kind through a special True Wireless Stereo mode. The pairing happens automatically and allows for an even louder experience. There is also a microphone for attending calls through the speaker.

Backup Up to 8 hours of back up on single charge

Mivi touts 8 hours of music time with Octave 2 but the backup actually depends on how loud you play and can vary between 6-8 hours - enough to get your house or pool party going. The capacity of the battery stands at 2,200mAh and you can recharge easily through the USB Type-C port provided next to the microSD slot.

Verdict Verdict: Excellent deal, especially for the price