Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. The handset features a punch-hole design, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. To recall, it was unveiled in the country last month and has been available only through flash sales. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, the handset houses a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?