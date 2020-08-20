A number of Google services, including Gmail and Google Docs, appear to have been affected in what looks like a major outage. The issue has affected users around the world, with many taking to Twitter to complain about their problem and its effect on their work. Google says it is investigating the matter but is yet to provide any concrete details. Here's more.

Problem Gmail keeping users from sending, replying to emails

Going by the flurry of user complaints on Twitter, Gmail is keeping people from sending emails, due to some issue. Users mention they are getting an error saying "Oops something went wrong. Recent changes may not have been saved" while trying to send or reply to an email with an attachment. DownDetector shows the issue is predominant in India, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia.

Twitter Post Users took to Twitter to express their frustration

My boss who was expecting presentation from me

but #Gmail is down pic.twitter.com/5DV7rmUEtN — Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) August 20, 2020

Other services Other critical services also affected

Along with Gmail, which is extremely vital for people working from home at this hour, other essential G Suite services also appear to be running into issues at the same time, including Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Keep, Google Voice, Google Chat and Google Meet. The G Suite Status Dashboard mentioned all these services as 'disrupted' at the time of writing.

Response Google is investigating the matter, but cause remains unknown

Meanwhile, Google is investigating the matter, and has pointed complaining users to the service status dashboard that cites Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, creating files issues in Drive, and posting message issues in Google Chat, among other things. However, the company has not said what has caused the problem or how long it will take to be restored back to normal.

Twitter Post Here is Google's general response on the matter

Hi there. Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment. Keep an eye out for the latest updates here: https://t.co/q8q9ZvenMk. — Gmail (@gmail) August 20, 2020

Previous incident Gmail went down last month too