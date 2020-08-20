Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 03:06 pm
Written byShubham Sharma
A number of Google services, including Gmail and Google Docs, appear to have been affected in what looks like a major outage.
The issue has affected users around the world, with many taking to Twitter to complain about their problem and its effect on their work.
Google says it is investigating the matter but is yet to provide any concrete details.
Here's more.
Going by the flurry of user complaints on Twitter, Gmail is keeping people from sending emails, due to some issue.
Users mention they are getting an error saying "Oops something went wrong. Recent changes may not have been saved" while trying to send or reply to an email with an attachment.
DownDetector shows the issue is predominant in India, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia.
My boss who was expecting presentation from me— Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) August 20, 2020
but #Gmail is down pic.twitter.com/5DV7rmUEtN
Along with Gmail, which is extremely vital for people working from home at this hour, other essential G Suite services also appear to be running into issues at the same time, including Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Keep, Google Voice, Google Chat and Google Meet.
The G Suite Status Dashboard mentioned all these services as 'disrupted' at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, Google is investigating the matter, and has pointed complaining users to the service status dashboard that cites Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, creating files issues in Drive, and posting message issues in Google Chat, among other things.
However, the company has not said what has caused the problem or how long it will take to be restored back to normal.
Hi there. Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment. Keep an eye out for the latest updates here: https://t.co/q8q9ZvenMk.— Gmail (@gmail) August 20, 2020
Though Google has done a pretty good job of keeping its services up and running throughout years, many issues have surfaced lately.
Just last month, Gmail suffered a major outage, creating similar woes for people working from home during the pandemic.
That time around, the main Gmail page did not load for users and was fixed after several hours.
