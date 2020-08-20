Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold2, has appeared in a new hands-on video. The short clip showcases the device from multiple angles as well as reveals some of the software features. To recall, the Galaxy Fold2 was unveiled alongside the Note20 series earlier this month. However, its full specifications sheet and pricing details will be announced on September 1. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the Fold2 hands-on video

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: At a glance

The Fold2 will retain the same out-folding design of the original Fold but with a "re-engineered hinge" and a dedicated sweeper to keep off dust. It will feature a 7.6-inch (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra Thin Glass' protection, and a 6.23-inch (816x2260 pixels) cover display on the outside.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The camera details of the Fold2 are yet to be revealed. However, as per reports, it will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calling, a 10MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected to be present on the cover as well as the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 11W wireless charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?