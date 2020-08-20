Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 05:17 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to launch two new mid-range smartphones, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, in China on September 1, the company has confirmed via a post on Weibo.
Alongside this announcement, Realme has also released a couple of teaser posters for both the handsets, revealing some of the key features and specifications.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will house a quad-camera setup.
Both the handsets are also expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Both the X7 and X7 Pro are likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP telephoto lens. On the front, they should house a 32MP selfie snapper.
The X7 and X7 Pro are tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the vanilla model will house a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro version should pack a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. Both the models are likely to support 65W wired fast-charging.
As of now, there are no details available regarding the pricing and availability of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphones, the range should start at around CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs. 27,000).
