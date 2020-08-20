Realme is all set to launch two new mid-range smartphones, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, in China on September 1, the company has confirmed via a post on Weibo. Alongside this announcement, Realme has also released a couple of teaser posters for both the handsets, revealing some of the key features and specifications. Here are more details.

Design and display Realme X7 and X7: At a glance

As per the leaks, both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will house a quad-camera setup. Both the handsets are also expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the X7 and X7 Pro are likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP telephoto lens. On the front, they should house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The X7 and X7 Pro are tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the vanilla model will house a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro version should pack a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. Both the models are likely to support 65W wired fast-charging.

Information What about the price?