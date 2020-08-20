Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 07:16 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Redmi is all set to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9, in India on August 27. The company has also activated a teaser page for the upcoming handset, revealing some of its features.
According to reports, it is likely to arrive as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was unveiled in Malaysia back in June.
Here are more details.
🅱️🟠🔵⚫️♏️❗️ The answer to 'Where is 9⃣?' is here!— Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 20, 2020
👉 All-new #Redmi9 is launching on 27th Aug 2020! 😎
RT get ready to enter a life of #MoreRAMMoreFun! ❤️
Get notified NOW: https://t.co/YUiFXVzr6D pic.twitter.com/ZOTFggV2Lg
As per the teasers, the Redmi 9 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Redmi 9 is likely to offer an AI-powered dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it may house a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Redmi 9 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and come with "more RAM and more storage" compared to the Redmi 9C, which is available in a solo 2GB/32GB model.
The handset will run on MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
It should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
In Malaysia, the Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the single 2GB/32GB variant. Hence, we can expect the upcoming Redmi 9 to carry a similar price-tag in India.
