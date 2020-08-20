Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 07:17 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is working to launch a new Reno series smartphone in the global market. A handset with model number CPH2065 and marketing name Reno4 Z 5G has been certified by the Global Certification Forum.
According to 91mobiles, the upcoming Reno4 Z 5G is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of OPPO A92s, which was unveiled in China back in April.
As a rebranded version of OPPO A92s, the upcoming Reno4 Z 5G will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera module.
The handset will sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
On the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
The Reno4 Z 5G is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The handset should run on Android 10-based ColorOS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Reno4 Z 5G. However, given that OPPO A92s starts at CNY 2,199 (Rs. 23,700) in China, we can expect the Reno4 Z to cost around Rs. 25,000 in the global market.
