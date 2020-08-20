OPPO is working to launch a new Reno series smartphone in the global market. A handset with model number CPH2065 and marketing name Reno4 Z 5G has been certified by the Global Certification Forum. According to 91mobiles, the upcoming Reno4 Z 5G is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of OPPO A92s, which was unveiled in China back in April. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Z 5G: At a glance

As a rebranded version of OPPO A92s, the upcoming Reno4 Z 5G will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera module. The handset will sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Reno4 Z 5G is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10-based ColorOS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?