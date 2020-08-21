Apple and Epic Games' dramatic showdown, with all the lawsuits, parodies, tweets, has left Fortnite lovers in trouble. The battle royale title developed by the gaming company has been removed by Apple from its App Store and can no longer be downloaded on iPhones. But, luckily enough, there is a workaround to have it, at least for some of you. Here's all about it.

Fact People who have Fortnite installed do not have to worry

First of all, it must be noted that Apple has removed Fortnite's listing from its marketplace but it will not forcefully remove the game from the iPhones of those who already have it. If you have the battle royale hit installed on your device, you can continue to access it, and even install patches (if any), without any worries of losing the title.

Reinstalling If you removed Fortnite before, reinstalling is possible

Now, if you had Fortnite sometime in the past but had to remove it for some reason, reinstalling it is possible. Just head over to the App Store, tap on your avatar on the top right corner, and go to the 'My Purchases' section. From there, head over to Purchases > My Purchases and search for Fortnite in the app list.

Download Then, hit the cloud button to download

As Fortnite appears, simply hit the cloud button next to it to download the game. After that, you can launch the title and pull necessary game files from Epic's servers, approximately 10GB in size, to start playing. The trick would also work for accounts on a Family Sharing plan - as long as any member had downloaded Fortnite at least once in the past.

Caveat No way for the first-time users