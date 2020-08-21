Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India in the coming weeks. Dubbed as Galaxy M51, the handset will rival the OnePlus Nord. According to a fresh leak, the M51 will feature an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and a humongous 7,000mAh battery. Separately, a recent Geekbench listing has revealed that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

The Galaxy M51 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear side, it will house a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Cameras For the photographers and selfie lovers

According to the leaks, the Galaxy M51 will sport a quad rear camera setup. The arrangement is likely to include a 64MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) portrait camera, and another 5MP macro lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. For video recording, the rear camera should support 4K recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy M51 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The handset will run Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh with 25W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

