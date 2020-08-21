Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 12:49 pm
Harshita Malik
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India in the coming weeks. Dubbed as Galaxy M51, the handset will rival the OnePlus Nord.
According to a fresh leak, the M51 will feature an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and a humongous 7,000mAh battery.
Separately, a recent Geekbench listing has revealed that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset.
The Galaxy M51 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear side, it will house a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The handset will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
According to the leaks, the Galaxy M51 will sport a quad rear camera setup. The arrangement is likely to include a 64MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) portrait camera, and another 5MP macro lens.
On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
For video recording, the rear camera should support 4K recording at 30fps.
The Galaxy M51 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The handset will run Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
According to the reports, the Galaxy M51 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. However, we still await an official confirmation from the company. As for the pricing, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.
