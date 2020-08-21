Following the unveiling of the MateBook X Pro in February, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the standard MateBook X in its home country. It features a metallic body, a pressure-sensitive touchpad, a 13-inch touchscreen display, and up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset. In China, the MateBook X starts at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 86,700). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei MateBook X: At a glance

The Huawei MateBook X sports a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis and has ultra-slim bezels on the top and sides. It is also fairly lightweight, weighing just over 1kg. The notebook features a 13-inch QHD+ (3000x2000 pixels) touchscreen display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle. It also offers an island-style keyboard and a pressure-sensitive multi-touch trackpad.

Information Under the hood

The Huawei MateBook X comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 42Wh battery.

Connectivity Connectivity options available on the MateBook X

The MateBook X offers support for a headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It packs quad speakers, dual microphones, and a pop-up HD webcam. The notebook also comes with a 'Huawei Share' feature that allows you to easily connect your Huawei phone with the laptop to make calls, transfer files, and edit documents.

Pricing What about the pricing?