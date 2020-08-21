Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 12:53 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the unveiling of the MateBook X Pro in February, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the standard MateBook X in its home country.
It features a metallic body, a pressure-sensitive touchpad, a 13-inch touchscreen display, and up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset.
In China, the MateBook X starts at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 86,700).
Here's our roundup.
The Huawei MateBook X sports a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis and has ultra-slim bezels on the top and sides. It is also fairly lightweight, weighing just over 1kg.
The notebook features a 13-inch QHD+ (3000x2000 pixels) touchscreen display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle.
It also offers an island-style keyboard and a pressure-sensitive multi-touch trackpad.
The Huawei MateBook X comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 42Wh battery.
The MateBook X offers support for a headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It packs quad speakers, dual microphones, and a pop-up HD webcam.
The notebook also comes with a 'Huawei Share' feature that allows you to easily connect your Huawei phone with the laptop to make calls, transfer files, and edit documents.
The MateBook X starts at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 86,700) for the entry-level model with Core i5 chipset and 8GB of RAM and goes up to CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh) for the top-spec variant with Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.
As for availability, it will go on sale starting August 24 in China.
