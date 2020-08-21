TECNO Mobile has launched a new 3GB RAM variant of its affordable smartphone, the TECNO Spark 6 Air, in India. The handset joins the existing 2GB RAM model that was launched in the country last month. As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display TECNO Spark 6 Air: At a glance

The TECNO Spark 6 Air offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is offered in Comet Black and Ocean Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark 6 Air sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an 'AI lens'. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark 6 Air draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?