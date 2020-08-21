Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 02:30 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Sony has introduced a new 'Frosted Black' color variant of its flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 2), in Japan.
The new model is mostly the same as the global variant except that it offers 12GB of RAM as standard instead of 8GB, and has a matte finish on the rear side.
Here's our roundup.
The Sony Xperia 1 II features a metal-glass body and a conventional rectangular display with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is now available in Black, Purple, and Frosted Black color options.
The Sony Xperia 1 II offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, it has a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera.
The Sony Xperia 1 II is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 21W wired and 11W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The newly-launched 'Frosted Black' color variant of the Sony Xperia 1 II is priced at 1,24,000 yen (approximately Rs. 88,000). Lastly, it will go on sale in Japan starting October 30.
