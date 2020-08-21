Sony has introduced a new 'Frosted Black' color variant of its flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 2), in Japan. The new model is mostly the same as the global variant except that it offers 12GB of RAM as standard instead of 8GB, and has a matte finish on the rear side. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Sony Xperia 1 II: At a glance

The Sony Xperia 1 II features a metal-glass body and a conventional rectangular display with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is now available in Black, Purple, and Frosted Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sony Xperia 1 II offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, it has a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Sony Xperia 1 II is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 21W wired and 11W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?