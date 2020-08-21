Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 02:34 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, LG has launched the K31 model in the US.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,000mAh battery. It also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side.
As present, there is no official word on the international availability of the LG K31.
The LG K31 features a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. There is also a dedicated button on the left side for activating Google Assistant.
The handset bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen and is offered in a Silver color option.
The LG K31 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The LG K31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based LG UX 9.1 and packs a 3,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG K31 is priced at $150 (approximately Rs. 11,200) for the solo 2GB/32GB storage variant. It is currently up for grabs in the US via the company's website.
