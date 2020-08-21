Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 04:33 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO's latest budget-friendly handset, the A53, which recently went official in Indonesia, will arrive in India on August 25. The phone will be launched via a digital event that will be live-streamed on YouTube at 12:30 pm.
As for the key highlights, the OPPO A53 features a 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 460 processor, and a triple rear camera setup.
Here are more details.
The OPPO A53 has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear side, it houses a triple-lens camera arrangement and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in Fancy Blue and Electric Black colors.
The OPPO A53 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP camera on the front side.
The OPPO A53 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS and packs a 5,000mAh with 18W fast-charging support.
It also supports all the standard connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Indonesia, the OPPO A53 carries a price-tag of IDR 24,99,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the solo 4GB/64GB variant. It will be launched in India on August 25 and is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.
