OPPO's latest budget-friendly handset, the A53, which recently went official in Indonesia, will arrive in India on August 25. The phone will be launched via a digital event that will be live-streamed on YouTube at 12:30 pm.

As for the key highlights, the OPPO A53 features a 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 460 processor, and a triple rear camera setup.

