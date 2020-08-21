As the world's first commercial smartphone to feature an under-display camera, Chinese tech giant ZTE is all set to launch the Axon 20 5G in its home country on September 1. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser video on Weibo, revealing the handset's all-screen design that has been achieved by adopting an under-display front camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Axon 20 5G will feature a metal-glass body with an uninterrupted bezel-less design. On the rear, the glass panel will pack a quad-camera setup and some 3D gradient finish. The handset is expected to sport a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in White and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Axon 20 5G is likely to offer a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 32MP (f/2.0) under-display camera.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,120mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?