Realme is all set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphones, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, in China on September 1. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has posted new teasers on Weibo, confirming that both the handsets will offer 1,200-nits of peak brightness and support DC dimming technology that controls brightness by altering the power supplied to the circuit.

Design and display Realme X7 and X7 Pro: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a quad-camera setup. Both the models are also expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X7 and X7 Pro are likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP telephoto lens. On the front, they should house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro are expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The standard model is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro version should house a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets will come with 65W fast-charging support.

Information How much will they cost?