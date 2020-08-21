Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 08:17 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphones, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, in China on September 1.
In the run-up to the launch event, the company has posted new teasers on Weibo, confirming that both the handsets will offer 1,200-nits of peak brightness and support DC dimming technology that controls brightness by altering the power supplied to the circuit.
As per the previous leaks, both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a quad-camera setup.
Both the models are also expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The X7 and X7 Pro are likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP telephoto lens. On the front, they should house a 32MP selfie snapper.
Both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro are expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The standard model is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro version should house a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets will come with 65W fast-charging support.
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphones, the range is likely to start at around CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs. 27,000).
