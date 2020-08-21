Lava has launched a new feature phone that can monitor your vital health parameters on the go. Dubbed as the Pulse, the handset comes with a dedicated sensor that lets you measure blood pressure and heart rate. As for other specifications, it has a basic 2.4-inch screen, a T9 keypad, wireless FM radio, and boasts a solid 6-day battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lava Pulse: At a glance

The Lava Pulse features a candy-bar shape with a small rectangular 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display, a T9 keypad, and a plastic body. According to the company, the phone is military-grade certified. On the rear, a pill-shaped module packs a single camera and a pulse sensor that lets you measure the blood pressure and heart rate by simply placing your finger on it.

Information The handset also offers several multimedia features

The Lava Pulse has a single 0.3MP camera on the rear side. There's no camera for taking selfies. That said, the phone offers several multimedia features like wireless FM Radio with recording, MP3 Player, Video Player, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Internals Under the hood

The Lava Pulse offers 32MB of RAM and paltry internal storage that can save 100 SMSes and up to 500 contacts. However, you can expand the storage by up to 32GB using a micro-SD card. The handset packs a 1,800mAh battery that can last up to 6-days. Lastly, it offers support for dual-SIM slots, a micro-USB port, and an auto call recording feature.

Information What about the price?