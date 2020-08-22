Samsung has started rolling out the latest One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20 series that includes the S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra. As per the changelog, the update brings a new 'Pro Video' mode, a new 'audio bookmark' feature to synchronize your notes with audio recordings, an improved Samsung Notes app, and support for wireless DeX. Here are more details.

Details about the update

As per the reports, the new update is currently being released in a phased manner in some European countries including Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, and Portugal. A wider roll-out is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 series: At a glance

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra pack a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively, and come with IP68 dust and water-resistance. All the handsets sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, they offer an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S20 Ultra has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it has a 40MP snapper. The S20 and S20+ also get a similar setup but with a 12MP main sensor, and 64MP telephoto lens (no depth camera on S20). For selfies, they sport a 10MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood