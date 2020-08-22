A couple of unknown Samsung handsets, expected to be different variants of the upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, have received certification from the NFC Forum. Separately, previous leaks have already revealed the design of the S20 Fan Edition as well as some of its key specifications including a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: At a glance

The S20 Fan Edition will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal-plastic body, IP68 dust and water-resistance, and a triple-camera setup on the back. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be available in Dark Blue, Red, White, Peach, Mint, and Violet color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie snappers

The triple-lens rear camera module on the S20 Fan Edition is likely to include a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (3x optical zoom) telephoto camera. For selfies, the handset may offer a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leaks, the S20 Fan Edition will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?