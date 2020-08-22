Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 12:37 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Google is expected to introduce the all-new Pixel 5 on September 30 alongside the 5G version of Pixel 4a, the company's recently-launched budget offering.
In the latest development, @Pricebaba has leaked high-quality renders of the upcoming Pixel 5, revealing its design and other key features.
According to the images, the handset will sport a punch-hole display and a dual rear camera setup.
As per the leaks, the Google Pixel 5 will look almost identical to the Pixel 4a. It will have the same punch-hole design with slim bezels, a flat screen, and plastic construction.
On the rear, it will pack a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, the handset is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.
The Google Pixel 5 is tipped to offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to house a 13MP front-facing camera.
The Google Pixel 5 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Google Pixel 5. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is likely to be priced at around $650 (approximately Rs. 49,000).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.