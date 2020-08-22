Google is expected to introduce the all-new Pixel 5 on September 30 alongside the 5G version of Pixel 4a, the company's recently-launched budget offering. In the latest development, @Pricebaba has leaked high-quality renders of the upcoming Pixel 5, revealing its design and other key features. According to the images, the handset will sport a punch-hole display and a dual rear camera setup.

Design and display Google Pixel 5: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Google Pixel 5 will look almost identical to the Pixel 4a. It will have the same punch-hole design with slim bezels, a flat screen, and plastic construction. On the rear, it will pack a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, the handset is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 5 is tipped to offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to house a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 5 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?