HMD Global is working to expand its range of Nokia-branded smartphones in India with an all-new Nokia C3 model. A marketing poster of the handset has been spotted in the country, hinting at its imminent launch. The poster has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Nokia C3, and that it will be offered with a 1-year replacement guarantee. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia C3: At a glance

According to the leaked poster, the Nokia C3 2020 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will offer a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The handset is tipped to bear a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia C3 will feature an 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the rear side along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a single 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia C3 will be backed by an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that will be further expandable via a micro-SD card. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 3,040mAh battery. For connectivity, the budget-ranger will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost in India?