Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 05:49 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is working to introduce its latest mid-range smartphones, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, in India soon.
In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has tweeted a couple of teaser videos, detailing the design features of both the handsets and presenting the Pro model as the 'sleekest phone of 2020' with a thickness of 7.48mm.
Here are more details.
So sleek, so chic, on fleek! 😱 With 7.48mm #UltraSleek Body, #OPPOF17Pro is the Sleekest Phone of 2020. Excited to #FlauntItYourWay? pic.twitter.com/H8NW94SV9Z— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 21, 2020
As per the teasers, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, they will house a quad-camera setup.
The handsets are expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OPPO F17 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera.
The Pro model may offer a similar setup but with a 64MP main sensor.
On the front, both the models will pack a dual-lens setup but there is no information about the sensors.
The F17 and F17 Pro are expected to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The vanilla model is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery while the Pro version is likely to offer a 4,700mAh battery.
For connectivity, both the handsets should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro in India. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphones, the line-up is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 25,000.
