OPPO is working to introduce its latest mid-range smartphones, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro, in India soon. In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has tweeted a couple of teaser videos, detailing the design features of both the handsets and presenting the Pro model as the 'sleekest phone of 2020' with a thickness of 7.48mm. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Take a look at one of the teasers

Design and display OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: At a glance

As per the teasers, the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, they will house a quad-camera setup. The handsets are expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F17 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The Pro model may offer a similar setup but with a 64MP main sensor. On the front, both the models will pack a dual-lens setup but there is no information about the sensors.

Internals Under the hood

The F17 and F17 Pro are expected to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The vanilla model is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery while the Pro version is likely to offer a 4,700mAh battery. For connectivity, both the handsets should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?