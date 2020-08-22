Samsung has slashed the prices of its pocket-friendly Galaxy M01 smartphone in India by Rs. 600. The price-revision is permanent and applicable to both the online as well as offline markets. To recall, the handset was launched back in June at Rs. 8,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M01: At a glance

The Galaxy M01 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter and prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup. However, it misses out on a fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is available in Black, Blue, and Red colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M01 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with an LED flash. On the front, it offers a single 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Finally, what about the price?