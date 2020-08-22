Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 05:54 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has slashed the prices of its pocket-friendly Galaxy M01 smartphone in India by Rs. 600. The price-revision is permanent and applicable to both the online as well as offline markets.
To recall, the handset was launched back in June at Rs. 8,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
The Galaxy M01 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter and prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup. However, it misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is available in Black, Blue, and Red colors.
The Galaxy M01 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with an LED flash. On the front, it offers a single 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
With the latest price-revision, the Galaxy M01 has become cheaper by Rs. 600 and it now retails at Rs. 8,399. As mentioned before, the new price is permanent and applicable to both the online and offline sales channels.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.