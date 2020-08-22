If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone without denting your wallet, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (8GB RAM model). Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange discount and an instant discount of 5% with HSBC Cashback Credit Card. Here are more details.

Pricing Everything you need to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (8GB RAM model) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 45,000). You can also avail a 5% instant discount (maximum Rs. 250) on HSBC Cashback Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,500 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 28,249.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite has an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Do you know? For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers