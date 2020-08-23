Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its budget-friendly handset, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, in India. As per the changelog, the update brings an all-new animation engine, dynamic window technology, new system visuals, a revamped control center, improved permission management for apps, an updated Settings app, and Dark Mode 2.0. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The new firmware carries version number V12.0.1.0 QGGINXM and has a download size of 641MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Redmi Note 8 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a premium all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in Electric Blue, Shadow Black, Gamma Green, and Halo White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood