Last updated on Aug 23, 2020, 12:43 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its budget-friendly handset, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, in India.
As per the changelog, the update brings an all-new animation engine, dynamic window technology, new system visuals, a revamped control center, improved permission management for apps, an updated Settings app, and Dark Mode 2.0.
Here are more details.
The new firmware carries version number V12.0.1.0 QGGINXM and has a download size of 641MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a premium all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in Electric Blue, Shadow Black, Gamma Green, and Halo White color options.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is upgradeable to Android 10-based MIUI 12.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
