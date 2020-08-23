The recently-launched OnePlus Nord and Samsung's Note20 series may have grabbed much of the highlights and headlines but the Indian market will soon be abuzz with some more new smartphone launches. Over the coming weeks, we expect to see a bunch of interesting handsets, including the Redmi 9, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy M51, and OPPO F17 Pro. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 is all set to be launched in India on August 27 as a slightly tweaked version of Redmi 9C. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a physical fingerprint sensor. It is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi 9 will offer a dual rear camera

The Redmi 9 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it might offer a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Realme 7

Realme is planning to launch its affordable Realme 7 smartphone in India in the first week of September. The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As per the leaks, it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Realme 7 might boast a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme 7 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung is expected to launch the mid-range Galaxy M51 in India sometime in September. Going by the recent leaks, the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable), and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Information What will be the camera like on Galaxy M51?

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to bear a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) portrait camera, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it might sport a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO will launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the OPPO F17 Pro, in India sometime in September. The handset is likely to feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it might house a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 4,700mAh battery.

Information OPPO F17 Pro will offer a total of six cameras