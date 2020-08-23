If you are planning to buy an iPhone, now might be an excellent time. Under its Apple Days Sale, which ends on August 25, Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on some of the best-selling iPhones like iPhone SE and iPhone XR. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs. 13,450 off via exchange as well as no-cost EMI options. Here are more details.

Deal #1 Apple iPhone 11: The premium all-rounder

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 63,300 (MRP: Rs. 68,300) after Rs. 5,000 discount on payments via HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 7,589/month. It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz touch-sensing rate. It draws power from an A13 Bionic processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 3,110mAh battery.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with quad-LED dual-tone flash. Meanwhile, on the front, the handset houses a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Deal #2 Apple iPhone XR: The performance beast

Under the sale, iPhone XR is listed at a starting price of Rs. 45,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,500). Buyers can get an additional Rs. 13,450 off via exchange and no-cost EMI from Rs. 5,111/month. The handset has an all-glass body and a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) LCD display. It is fueled by A12 Bionic chipset paired with 3GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 2,942mAh battery.

Information The iPhone XR promises an excellent photography experience

For taking pictures, the iPhone XR offers a single 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. This camera offers features like Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR, and supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. On the front, there is a 7MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Deal #3 iPhone SE: The affordable smartphone

iPhone SE is listed at a starting price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,500), along with Rs. 13,450 discount through exchange and no-cost EMI plans beginning at Rs. 4,000/month. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a front-mounted Touch ID sensor. It is powered by A13 Bionic chipset coupled with 3GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 1,821mAh battery.

Information iPhone SE has a single 12MP rear camera