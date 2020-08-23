-
23 Aug 2020
Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Discounts and top offers on iPhones
Written byDwaipayan RoyScience
If you are planning to buy an iPhone, now might be an excellent time.
Under its Apple Days Sale, which ends on August 25, Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on some of the best-selling iPhones like iPhone SE and iPhone XR.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs. 13,450 off via exchange as well as no-cost EMI options.
Here are more details.
Apple iPhone 11: The premium all-rounder
The iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 63,300 (MRP: Rs. 68,300) after Rs. 5,000 discount on payments via HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 7,589/month.
It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz touch-sensing rate.
It draws power from an A13 Bionic processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 3,110mAh battery.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with quad-LED dual-tone flash. Meanwhile, on the front, the handset houses a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Deal #2
Apple iPhone XR: The performance beast
Under the sale, iPhone XR is listed at a starting price of Rs. 45,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,500). Buyers can get an additional Rs. 13,450 off via exchange and no-cost EMI from Rs. 5,111/month.
The handset has an all-glass body and a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) LCD display.
It is fueled by A12 Bionic chipset paired with 3GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 2,942mAh battery.
Information
The iPhone XR promises an excellent photography experience
For taking pictures, the iPhone XR offers a single 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. This camera offers features like Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR, and supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. On the front, there is a 7MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Deal #3
iPhone SE: The affordable smartphone
iPhone SE is listed at a starting price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,500), along with Rs. 13,450 discount through exchange and no-cost EMI plans beginning at Rs. 4,000/month.
The smartphone has a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a front-mounted Touch ID sensor.
It is powered by A13 Bionic chipset coupled with 3GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 1,821mAh battery.
Information
iPhone SE has a single 12MP rear camera
The iPhone SE (2020) features a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash.