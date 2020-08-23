Ahead of its launch on September 1, Chinese tech giant ZTE has released a new poster of the upcoming Axon 20 5G smartphone, which reveals three new color options besides the black shade confirmed earlier. As for the highlights, the device will have an under-display selfie camera, a quad rear camera setup, and draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will feature a metal-glass body with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge design. On the rear, the panel will sport a quad-camera setup stacked vertically. The smartphone is likely to have a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Moreover, it will be offered in four different color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Axon 20 5G is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 32MP (f/2.0) under-display snapper. The rear camera should record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera might record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 5G should draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,120mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?