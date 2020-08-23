This week, both Apple and Google made major headlines in the world of tech. The Cupertino giant hit $2 trillion in valuation, seizing its position as the world's most valuable company, while also continuing its disagreement with Epic Games over Fortnite. Meanwhile, Google drew flak for Gmail issues, including one that led to a major outage. Take a look at all the big stories.

On Thursday, Apple became the first American company to surpass $2 trillion market capitalization. It reached the milestone exactly two years after hitting the $1 trillion-mark and is now the world's most valuable organization. As this happened, Apple also gave Epic Games a deadline to remove its policy-violating direct payment option from Fortnite. If rebuffed, the company said, Epic's developer account would be terminated.

Following Apple's action, Epic Games, which claims to be fighting against unfair App Store commission, filed for an injunction against the Tim Cook-led company. The gaming giant said that Apple is going after its entire business by threatening to terminate its developer account and tools.

TikTok has confirmed the plan to sue Trump administration over the executive order it had issued to force the divestment of the video service's US operations. The Chinese company has not yet finalized a deal, but Microsoft and Oracle are said to be the frontrunners capable of acquiring its US assets. Trump Administration also tightened the restrictions blocking Huawei from accessing American technology.

On the security front, Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, acknowledged a major ransomware attack. The company said one of its partner brands was hijacked and its employee and guest information has been compromised. Beyond this, a database containing public information, including contact details, of 235 million YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram users was left open on the internet and subsequently taken offline.