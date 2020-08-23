Renowned tipster Evan Blass has revealed a GIF of Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone, called the RAZR 5G. The device should be unveiled on September 9. It will be a follow-up to the Motorola RAZR (2019) which was launched last year in November. As for the highlights, it should have a 48MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 765 processor, and a 2,845mAh battery. Here's more.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

As per an earlier report, the Motorola RAZR 5G will retain the design and display of its predecessor. The smartphone will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED panel on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) screen on the outer shell for viewing notifications. The device is also expected to feature an under-display fingerprint reader instead of a physical fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to pack a single 48MP rear camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, a 20MP selfie snapper will be housed in the notch of the internal display. The primary sensor should able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone should run on Android 10 and pack a 2,845mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?