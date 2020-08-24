Ahead of its launch in India on August 25, Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has revealed the design of the upcoming Gionee Max on Twitter and also updated the promo page on Flipkart, revealing its key specifications. As per the teasers, the device will have a 6.1-inch waterdrop-notched display, a dual-camera setup on the rear, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Here's a look the promo banner

The all-new #Gionee MAX is launching on Flipkart this Tuesday! Get ready to be impressed with its amazing features including a whopping 5000 mAh Battery, 15.46cm (6.1) HD+ Screen, 2.5D Curved Glass and more. Check out the preview here: https://t.co/Aebg5yZHOH pic.twitter.com/wklos2PTqd — Gionee India (@GioneeIndia) August 22, 2020

Design and display Gionee Max: At a glance

The Gionee Max will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a dual-camera setup for clicking pictures, stacked vertically in the top-left corner. The smartphone will offer a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Gionee Max is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 5MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

Information about the processor from which the Gionee Max will draw power is unavailable. However, it will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone should run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Moreover, it should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?