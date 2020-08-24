Motorola has started rolling out Android 10 updates for its G7 Play and G7 Power smartphones locked to US telecom network Verizon. As per the changelog, the latest firmware brings updated volume controls, improvements for the navigation gestures, and notifications. Apart from these, some location and privacy enhancements are being implemented as well. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the updates

The latest updates for Moto G7 Play and G7 Power sport version numbers QPY30.85-18 and QCO30.85-18, respectively. They're being rolled out via the OTA method and should be available within the next two weeks. To manually check, go to the Settings > About phone menu.

Phone #1 Motorola G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power has an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a fingerprint reader. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1570 pixels) IPS LCD screen. It draws power from a Snapdragon 632 chipset paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 15W/18W fast-charging support.

Information Moto G7 Power has a single rear camera

The Moto G7 Power comes equipped with a single 12MP (f/2.0) rear camera along with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.2) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Phone #2 Motorola G7 Play

The Motorola G7 Play features a bezel-less screen with a broad notch and a large bezel at the bottom. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The handset features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1512 pixels) IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 632 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also gets a 3,000mAh battery.

Information Moto G7 Play has a 13MP primary snapper