Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, is all set to go on another sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

To recall, the handset was launched earlier this month during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear-camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.