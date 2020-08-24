Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 11:34 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, is all set to go on another sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
To recall, the handset was launched earlier this month during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear-camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi 9 Prime features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset has a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare color options.
The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 4GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 11,999. Buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions via Bank of Baroda Credit Card or Federal Bank Debit Card.
