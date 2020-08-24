Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 11:55 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C12, is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
To recall, the handset was launched last week alongside the Realme C15.
As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.
The Realme C12 features a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.
The Realme C12 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The Realme C12 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme C12 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. Notably, the Realme Buds Classic wired earphones will also be up for grabs today at 12 pm via Amazon and Realme.com. It is priced at Rs. 399.
