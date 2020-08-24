Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C12, is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

To recall, the handset was launched last week alongside the Realme C15.

As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.