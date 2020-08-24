In the updates reported over the weekend, TikTok confirmed the plan to sue the Trump administration for pressuring its parent company into selling the US business of the video-sharing service. Then, in another case, a group of WeChat users also sued the administration for imposing the unconstitutional ban that blocks the messaging service from conducting business with US entities. Here are other updates.

News #2 Twitter eases up on Trump, keeps his misleading tweet

Twitter, which has been in the news for cracking down on Trump's misleading tweets, recently gave some leeway to the President. For a recent tweet of his, which called mail drop boxes a big fraud, Twitter said, the post violated its rules "about civic and election integrity. "However, it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

News #3 Microsoft backs Epic Games in the fight against Apple

Separately, Microsoft has backed Epic Games in the fight against Apple. The company recently filed a statement in support of Epic's request to maintain developer kit access, which Apple has threatened to revoke, while its lawsuit against the Cupertino giant continues. It said that Apple's action would cut off its access to Epic's Unreal Engine, a "critical technology" for the gaming industry.

News #4 Apple apologized to WordPress for forcing it to monetize

After several reports revealed Apple forced WordPress to monetize its free app to take 30% cut, the Cupertino giant issued an apology. "Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion we have caused," the company said.

Other important updates to note

Among other things, the first images of Pixel 5 surfaced, a security flaw was detected on Google Drive, and Tesla was reported to be thwarting access to an Ingenext mod that unlocks expensive features like an extra 50HP and Drive Mode. Also, the US announced the plan to evaluate technologies and systems that could detect and mitigate safety risks posed by drones at airports.

