Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 02:33 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Google is expected to launch its all-new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. In the latest development, the design and key specifications of both the handsets have been revealed in a now-deleted Reddit post.
According to the leak, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will feature a punch-hole design, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G chipset.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will feature a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The display sizes are not clear at the moment but Pixel 5 will sport a 90Hz display while the Pixel 4a 5G will bear a 60Hz screen.
Both the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 are likely to offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, they will house an 8MP selfie snapper.
Both the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The former will pack a 3,800mAh battery while the latter is tipped to house a bigger 4,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, both the handsets will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Google has already confirmed that Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at $499 (approximately Rs. 37,300). However, there is no official word on the pricing of the Pixel 5. For the uninitiated, both the handsets will not be launching in India.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.