Google is expected to launch its all-new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. In the latest development, the design and key specifications of both the handsets have been revealed in a now-deleted Reddit post. According to the leak, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will feature a punch-hole design, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Here are more details.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a 5G and 5: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will feature a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The display sizes are not clear at the moment but Pixel 5 will sport a 90Hz display while the Pixel 4a 5G will bear a 60Hz screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 are likely to offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, they will house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The former will pack a 3,800mAh battery while the latter is tipped to house a bigger 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, both the handsets will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?