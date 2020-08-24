Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 05:32 pm
Harshita Malik
Google is expected to introduce the 5G version of the recently-launched Pixel 4a sometime in September, alongside the Pixel 5. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the high-quality renders of the handset, revealing its design features.
Separately, a fresh leak has tipped the specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G, claiming that it will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 3,800mAh battery.
As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body, just like the non-5G Pixel 4a. On the rear, it will feature a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset is said to feature a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
As per the leaks, the dual rear camera setup on the Google Pixel 4a 5G will include a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it is likely to offer an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is likely to boot Android 10 and pack a 3,800mAh battery.
It should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Google has already confirmed that Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at $499 (approximately Rs. 37,300). However, details about its availability are likely to be announced at the time of launch. Notably, the handset will not be launched in India
