Google is expected to introduce the 5G version of the recently-launched Pixel 4a sometime in September, alongside the Pixel 5. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the high-quality renders of the handset, revealing its design features. Separately, a fresh leak has tipped the specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G, claiming that it will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 3,800mAh battery.

As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body, just like the non-5G Pixel 4a. On the rear, it will feature a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to feature a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

As per the leaks, the dual rear camera setup on the Google Pixel 4a 5G will include a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it is likely to offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is likely to boot Android 10 and pack a 3,800mAh battery. It should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

