Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G9 in India. It comes as a successor to the Moto G8 which was announced in Brazil back in March. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a familiar waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G9: At a glance

The Moto G9 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a water-repellent plastic body. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Forrest Green and Sapphire Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?